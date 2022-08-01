Shimla: As many as 105 persons including tourists stranded in Lahaul-Spiti district due to flash flood triggered by torrential rainfall have been safely rescued.

A massive flash flood occurred on Sunday around 11:15 pm at Dorni Nallah on the SKG route in Lahaul Sub Division in which around 105 persons including 12 children and 39 women were stranded near Chatru and Dorni Mor. A parked vehicle was also damaged after it was hit by boulders.

A Rescue team comprising of Naib Tehsildar Sub Division Keylong, Police and Border Road Organisation (BRO) 94 RCC rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul and Spiti Manav Verma said that all the stranded persons were rescued by 1:30 pm.

He said that all of them are safe and have been provided with adequate food and logistics. SP further said that around 80 persons preferred to be shifted to Manali while 25 persons have been provided shelter in Sissu and Koksar.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall will continue throughout the state till August 5. A yellow weather warning has also been issued till August 5.