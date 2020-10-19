Shimla: Health Minister Rajeev Saizal rubbishes allegations of buying cylinders and finger tip pulse oximeter with beep function and respiratory on inflated rates.

Health Minister addressing press conference in Shimla

Minister, while addressing media in Shimla, clarified that allegations are false and not based on the facts. He claimed that the opposition leader had only mentioned supply of oxygens cylinder and pulse oximeter with beep function and respiratory rate but no mention of warranty period, brand, its installation, testing and commissioning, which is other but major part of the purchase.

He also questioned that why does other agencies didn’t participate if they had technical capability and experience in installation of medical gas pipeline system of composite nature.

Health Minister claimed that the e-tenders were invited for complete component of medical gas pipeline systems and eligible agencies participated in order to ensure quality work in installation of medical gas pipeline.