Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a dip in total headwise crime in the last four years.

Against various head wise crimes, 2021 saw a decline to 18833 from 20630 in 2020. The crime was lowest in the last four years as in 2019 it was 19924 while in 2018 it was 19594.

Murder cases in 2020 were 91 while in 2021 it slipped to 86.

NDPS cases saw an almost negligible decrease as it was 1538 in 2020, while last year it was 1537.

However, cases of rape have seen a rise from 333 to 359 in 2021 as compared to the previous year.

The rise in cases of theft was witnessed in 2021 with 475 cases which in 2020 stood at 347.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that the state police on account of predictive and evidence-based policing has been able to control crime in the state and make it a safer place. He further said,

“While on one hand crime against person and property has been reduced, strong action has been taken against organized crime by sustained action against illicit drug trafficking, liquor smuggling and illegal mining.”