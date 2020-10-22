BJP to open 719 party offices Nationwide

New Delhi: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda today laid foundation stones of six district offices of BJP at Organizational districts of Palampur, Dehra, Kangra, Nurpur, Sundernagar and Kullu virtually from New Delhi today.

JP Nadda, while addressing the virtual rally, credited Narender Modi for opening of party offices. He said that it was the inspiration of Narendra Modi, the then incharge BJP of State that the State BJP now has its own office at State headquarter. He said

“Narendra Modi used to say that Party must not run from a residence as then it became a Party of a family and not of people.”

Nadda said that efforts would be made that all the Organizational districts must have their own offices. He said that a total of 719 BJP Offices would be constructed throughout the country and work on 433 offices was on advanced stage of completion.

जब आदरणीय मोदी जी हिमाचल प्रदेश के प्रभारी थे, उस समय हमारा कार्यालय दो फ्लैट से चला करता था।



तब मोदी जी ने कहा था कि यह व्यवस्था ज्यादा दिन नहीं चल सकती है इसलिए कार्यालय बनाना चाहिए।



मोदी जी ने कहा था कि पार्टी घरों से नहीं चलती, नहीं तो पार्टी परिवार की हो जाती है। pic.twitter.com/Y5SmNUhOCl — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 22, 2020

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while welcoming the National BJP President, said that this was a momentous day for State BJP. Chief Minister said that when the BJP was founded in 1980, the Party did not have any office at the State level and it used to function from residences of party workers.

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री जगत प्रकाश नड्डा जी ने आज वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग द्वारा हिमाचल प्रदेश में पार्टी के 6 कार्यालयों का शुभारंभ किया।



भाई जगत प्रकाश नड्डा जी का हार्दिक अभिनंदन तथा प्रदेश भाजपा के समस्त पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/zqY0d4iNmH — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 22, 2020

State BJP President Suresh Kashyap termed the ceremony historic.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, former Chief Ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal, National BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, Ministers, Office Construction Committee Convener Satpal Satti, MPs and MLAs joined the event from their respective places through video conferencing.