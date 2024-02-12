Press Gallery Committee Meeting Precedes Session; Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to Address on February 14; Budget Estimates for 2024-2025 to be Presented on February 17

Shimla – In anticipation of the upcoming budget session, the Press Gallery Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, chaired by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, held a crucial meeting on Monday.

Pathania, while addressing the Media, said that the fifth session of the fourteenth Legislative Assembly is set to commence on February 14, 2024, at 11 am, with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla’s address. The session will extend until February 29, with a total of 13 meetings scheduled. Traditionally, discussions on the Governor’s address will span two days, occurring on February 15 and 16.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will present the budget estimates for the financial year 2024-2025 on February 17, marking the second budget session of the current government. Subsequent discussions on the Budget Estimates will take place from February 19 to 22. On February 26 and 27, deliberations and voting on the demands of Budget Estimates 2024-2025 are scheduled, culminating in discussions on the demands and the Appropriation Bill on February 29. February 22 and February 28, are designated as Non-Official Business Members’ Day.

Pathania revealed that the session would address a total of 785 questions from members, focusing on issues such as road conditions, educational institutions, healthcare, vacant job positions, tourism, and more. He expressed optimism, aiming for even better productivity than the previous winter session, which achieved 132 percent productivity.

Additionally, Pathania highlighted the recent replacement and renovation of the Audio-Conferencing System within the House, ensuring improved functionality for the MLAs during sessions.