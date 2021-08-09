Shimla: In view of a possible third wave of coronavirus and to break the chain of the spread of the virus, the district administration of Shimla has now imposed several restrictions on the Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras, that begins from August 9 and will continue till August 17.

As per the instruction, all the Sub Divisional Magistrates and Sub Divisional Police Officers to ensure the strict implementation of the ‘No Mask-No Darshan’ policy.

Furthermore, the DC has ordered to install thermal scanners at the entrance of all the religious places, ensure no gatherings and follow Covid-19 behaviour.

Any person that intends to visit the religious places and temples will only be allowed to enter the state or district if they have the vaccination certificate (both doses) or have negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, Negi order read.

Deputy Commissioner, Shimla Aditya Negi said that during this period, there is a possibility that thousands of pilgrims will assemble at various temples and religious shrines in the district which may lead to huge gatherings in this period.

He has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla, all Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and all urban local bodies to ensure that these orders are strictly implemented in their jurisdiction.

Any person producing a fraudulent report will be penalized as per the law.

Meanwhile, there is no let-up in Covid cases in the state as the state has tested 310 fresh cases and one patient have succumbed to the virus on Monday.

The total death toll in the state has reached 3,519 while the total tally has reached 2,08,197. With this, total active e cases have reached 2,086. The state also witnessed as many as 185 recoveries on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 83 have been reported in Chamba, 76 in Mandi, 41 in Kangra, 40 in Bilaspur, 31 in Hamirpur, 23 in Shimla, nine in Kullu, two each in Una and Kinnaur and one each in Sirmour, Solan and Lahaul-Spiti districts.