Three arrested in HRTC Conductor question paper leak

SHIMLA: The Himachal Police on Tuesday has constituted an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) conductor exam paper leak.

The team headed by Director General of Police (Crime) Bima Gupta include Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra Vimukat Ranjan, SP Shimla Mohit Chawla, SP Cyber Crime Shimla Sandeep Dhawal, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Solan Ashok Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hamirpur Renu Kumari and DSP Mandi Karan Singh Guleria.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said, “The SIT members have been selected from different districts as the investigation has state-wide ramifications. It will ascertain the involvement of any organised gang or group behind the whole episode.”

The SIT will also probe any irregularities or lapses in the conduct of examination, he added.

The police has already arrested three persons in the question paper leak incident that include Lucky Sharma and Sunny Sharma from Rohru in Shimla district and Manoj Kumar from Kangra district.

The HRTC conductor exam were held last Sunday and it is alleged that the pictures of the said question paper were clicked with the help of mobile by the candidates at two centres in Shimla and Kangra and leaked on social media during the exam.

As many as 60,000 candidates had applied for 568 post of HRTC conductor on contractual basis, the written exam of which were held by Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur at 304 centres accross Himachal Pradesh.

Cheif Minister Jai Ram Thakur taking cognizance of the question paper leak had stated that the guilty would not be spared at any cost and legal action would be taken against them.

The opposition Congress party raising the issue of the paper leak, have demanded cancellation of the same.