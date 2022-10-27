Shimla: Keeping the convenience of voters in the mind, the Shimla district administration has decided that voters above the age of 80, specially challenged persons and voters working in essential services will be allowed to cast their vote through ballot papers.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi said that in Shimla district, as many as 5,493 voters including voters above the age of 80, specially challenged voters and voters posted in essential services have applied by filling out 12-D form to cast their vote through ballot paper.

He further said that in Chopal Assembly Constituency, as many as 281, are above the age of 80 and 52 specially challenged voters, in Theog, as many as 852 voters are above the age of 80 while 114 are especially challenged, in Kusumpti, 562 are above the age of 80 while 172 are especially challenged,

in Shimla (Urban), as many as 253 are voters above the age of 80 while 22 are especially challenged, in Shimla (Rural), 557 voters are above 80 while 61 are specially challenged, in Jubbal-Kotkhai, 766 voters are above 80 and 126 voters are specially challenged, in Rampur, 628 voters are above 80 while 132 are specially challenged persons and in Rohru constituency, as many as 736 voters are above the age of 80 while 123 voters are specially challenged.

Aditya Negi said that as many as 57 voters posted in essential services have also applied to get ballot papers through the 12-D form.

These include 48 from the Rampur constituency, four from Shimla (Rural), three from Kusumpti and two from Shimla (Urban) have demanded ballot papers.