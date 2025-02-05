CM Sukhu Lays Foundation Stone, Sets One-Year Completion Target

Nalagarh – Himachal Pradesh has taken a significant step toward clean energy leadership with the foundation stone laying of North India’s first 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant at Dabhota in Nalagarh Tehsil, Solan district. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the project on Tuesday, directing officials to ensure its completion within a year.

The Green Hydrogen Plant, a joint initiative of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) and Oil India Limited, will be developed at a cost of Rs. 9.04 crore. The Chief Minister emphasized that this initiative aligns with the state’s ambitious goal of becoming India’s first Green Energy State by March 2026.

“This initiative is a crucial step in Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to establish itself as a leader in renewable energy and sustainability,” CM Sukhu stated. The project stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the State Government and Oil India Limited on April 26, 2023, focusing on solar energy, green hydrogen, geothermal energy, and compressed biogas development.

The plant is set to be established on a 4,000-square-meter site in Dabhota and will utilize renewable energy sources for hydrogen production through electrolysis. The process will involve an alkaline potassium hydroxide solution as an electrolyte, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fostering a cleaner energy ecosystem.

With a daily production capacity of 423 kilograms, the plant will require 13 litres of water per kilogram of hydrogen, sourced from underground reserves through tube wells. The production process is expected to consume approximately 52.01 units of electricity per kilogram of hydrogen, leading to an annual output of 1,54,395 kilograms of green hydrogen.

Highlighting the state’s broader commitment to clean energy, CM Sukhu reiterated the government’s focus on expanding renewable energy projects, including achieving a 500 MW solar energy target. The Green Hydrogen Plant at Dabhota is expected to play an important role in positioning Himachal Pradesh as a frontrunner in sustainable energy solutions.