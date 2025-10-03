Shimla – Deputy Commissioner Shimla has directed all Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) in the district to submit a current status report on forest land within a week. The order came during a video conference meeting held with Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and DFOs to review the progress of forest land demarcation and compliance with Supreme Court directions.

The meeting was convened in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ongoing hearings in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 1164 of 2023, which challenges the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023. The Court has made it clear that states and union territories must identify forest land, reclaim it where necessary, and transfer land allotted for non-forest purposes from the Revenue Department to the Forest Department.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed all SDMs to prepare separate action plans in their respective jurisdictions to ensure the speedy execution of the Court’s orders. He underlined that effective coordination between the Forest and Revenue Departments would be essential to carry forward the demarcation work. However, staff shortage for implementing directives was also discussed during the meeting.

The Supreme Court has already directed states to form expert committees to scientifically identify forest and forest-like areas under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023, warning that delays could attract accountability at the level of chief secretaries. Against this backdrop, the district administration in Shimla is pushing for faster action to avoid lapses in compliance.

The issue holds wider implications for Himachal Pradesh, where disputes over forest land often delay road projects, housing schemes, and tourism infrastructure. In apple-growing regions, farmers have also raised concerns over restrictions linked to land falling under forest categories, making demarcation a sensitive and critical exercise. With pressures of development, agriculture, and conservation colliding in the hill state, timely reporting and clarity on forest boundaries are expected to play a decisive role in balancing ecological protection with economic growth.