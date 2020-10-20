Shimla: BJP has ridiculed the allegations of Congress state President and clarified that the proposed party offices were being constructed in all district headquarters with the help of hard-earned money of party workers.

Trilok Jamwal, state BJP general secretary, pointing at the Kuldeep Singh Rathore’s statement, in which he had questioned the source of funds used in the construction of the party offices in all organisational districts, said that decision to construct party offices in each district had been taken by national executive of the BJP six years back.

Jamwal stated that the BJP had set up its Shimla office in 1990. He also reminded Congress stare president that Congress had its office on Mall Road Shimla and party only vacated the premises after Court’s order.

Earlier, yesterday Himachal Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore had sought for public disclosure of income for opening six party offices by BJP in Himachal. Rathore said that it was surprising that the even at the time of national crisis owing to pandemic the BJP is set to be the richest party in the world.

BJP has announced to construct party offices in the districts of Himachal and BJP National President J P Nadda is visiting the state on 22 October to lay the foundation stone of six party offices at Nurpur, Kangra, Sundernagar and Kullu.