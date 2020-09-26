OYO launches a one-stop solution for all travel-related assistance on its app with a dedicated section that gives users access to comprehensive state-wise travel guidelines including E- Pass/Entry registration requirement, visibility to restrictions while booking a hotel, and quarantine requirements

Shimla: OYO Hotels & Homes has reiterated its commitment to Himachal Pradesh and announced its plans to strengthen its footprint in the state. OYO vowed to triple its room count in the state by 2022.

In line with the recent move of the Himachal Pradesh government to open its border and ease travel restrictions, OYO Hotels & Homes has adopted new SOPs as a part of its ‘Sanitised Stays’ program with an enhanced focus on hygiene and cleanliness. The company will continue investing towards capex, infrastructure and talent in the state.

In a recent meeting with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes discussed how the company has enabled significant economic opportunities in Himachal and remains committed to generating more employment and entrepreneurship through the growing network of its hotels and homes in the state.

OYO is further planning to launch a startup accelerator programme where it will partner to groom budding entrepreneurs from the state in the travel and hospitality business. Commenting on the developments, Ritesh Agarwal said,

“Himachal Pradesh is an important market for us. We have already created thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the state. As we commit to investing further in Himachal with the objective of generating economic and employment opportunities, we are hopeful that it attracts more investors and allied industries which would be keen to invest and set up their businesses in the State. We, at OYO, are helping empower multiple ancillary industries in the hospitality ecosystem and supporting local businesses. With our vision of tripling OYO’s room count in Himachal by 2022, we look forward to creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state and skilling the youth to become entrepreneurs and successful business owners.”

Currently, OYO is actively working with asset owners to tap into the local talent pool, ensure hotel staff is groomed and well trained, and get professional growth opportunities. With the country slowly moving towards normalcy – higher hygiene standards, minimal-touch services, and enhanced credibility top the list of consumer requirements while planning travel. The company has also launched a one-stop solution for all travel-related assistance on the OYO app in India. This dedicated section gives users access to comprehensive state-wise travel guidelines including E- Pass/Entry registration requirement, visibility to restrictions while booking a hotel, and quarantine requirements.

Recently, OYO introduced several measures and initiatives to minimize the impact as well as innovate to meet the new standards of good quality travel and hospitality with its ‘Sanitised Stays’ tag for properties that clear background audit checks for sanitisation, hygiene, and protective equipment. To ensure customer and hotel employees’ safety the hospitality chain has worked out minimal touch SOPs for check-in, check-out has conducted extensive training of on-ground teams and asset owners on the revised ways of working (health-screening, disinfecting, distance markers, etc.). OYO also joined forces with Unilever, the global consumer goods company, to further enhance its sanitisation efforts across OYO’s properties.