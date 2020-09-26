Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet today restored Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana (MLA Development) fund of Rs. 50 lakhs for the year 2020-21.

CM led Cabinet given nod to release a first instalment of Rs. 25 lakh per legislative constituency in October, 2020 and second instalment of Rs. 25 lakhs would be released after the elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The Cabinet gave its nod to resume training activities in Industrial Training Institutes of the State with effect from 1st October, 2020 by strictly following the guidelines Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The Cabinet gave its nod to Draft of Memorandum of Understanding to be executed and entered between the State Government and Temple Trust Chamunda with regard to transfer of land for Lower Terminal Point of Himani-Chamundaji Ropeway Project in Kangra district.

The Cabinet gave its approval to signing of MoU between Director Ayurveda and M/s HLL Lifecare Limited, a Government of India Enterprises for upgradation of Ayurvedic Health Centre to Ayush Health and Wellness Centres.