Park to start by April 2022 and will generate employment for 1000 persons

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nagsons developers to develop India’s first indoor ski park at Kufri in Shimla district.

State Chief Minister has assured the promoter to extend all possible support in developing indoor ski park. He said the State was really serious in making Himachal Pradesh one the best tourist destination across India and would go to any extent in making Himachal Pradesh more tourist friendly by providing them with world class amenities.

Jai Ram Thakur said the Project would boost tourism and adventure sports round the year in Kufri area and also generate economic activities in Shimla and adjoining area besides increasing the stay of tourists. He said that the project would also generate employment avenues for about 1000 persons.

The total cost of the project coming up in 5.04 acres in Kufri is Rs. 250 crores, which included indoor ski park, palatial mall, five-star hotel, amusement park, gaming zone and food court, shopping arcade and other amenities and would have a parking facility for more than 1000 vehicles.

Promoter of the mega project and owner of Nagsons Developers, Nishant Nag said that the project has been designed by Infinity Design Studio Mumbai and the project would be executed by Unlimited Snow, Netherlands makers of Ski Dubai and Ski Egypt.

The project is expected to start in March 2021 and would become functional by April 2022.