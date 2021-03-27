Shimla: HP Tax Bar Association Shimla has demanded to extend the last date for HP Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme.

A delegation of the Association on Friday called on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and requested him for an extension of the last date for filing applications under the HP Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme.

The last date of HP Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme is to expire on 31st March, 2021.

The Bar Association apprised the Chief Minister that the applications under the scheme could not be submitted within the prescribed time due to lockdown in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic as the physical movement was totally disrupted.

They said that the joint efforts of Department officials, consultants and dealers have resulted in a collection of more than Rs. 362 crores in revenue.