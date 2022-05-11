Shimla: The SJVN has been conferred with the Most Efficient and Profitable Mini Ratna of the Year Award.

Dalal Street Investment Journal has conferred the award to SJVN for playing a crucial role in the economic growth of the nation.

“SJVN is scripting the economic growth story of the nation. The company achieved its highest ever Capital Expenditure of Rs 5259.39 crores against the target of Rs 5000 crores for the fiscal year 2021-22 and helped the nation to recuperate from the economic slump caused by the global pandemic,” said Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman, Managing Director, SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma further stated that SJVN has emerged as a major player in Power Sector in India and neighbouring countries. With a total portfolio of 31000 MW and 52 projects under various stages of development, SJVN plans to invest Rs 75000 crores in the next five years and Rs 1.8 lakh crores in the next ten years. This will result in employment generation, infrastructure development and overall socio-economic growth of the country.

SJVN started with a Single Hydro Project of 1500 MW in 1988. Today 2016.5 MW is under Operation and the company has a presence in India and in neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.

SJVN now holds a diversified portfolio of Hydro, Thermal, Wind and Solar Power Projects, Power Transmission and Power Trading. The company has recently formed a subsidiary company SJVN Green Energy Limited for developing renewable energy projects.