Mandi: Himachal Government is targeting to construct about 10,000 houses for the poor homeless in the State during the current financial year.

The State CM, while presiding over the review meeting of developmental projects in Mandi district at Vipasha Sadan Mandi today, claimed that over 1000 people have been benefitted under housing schemes in the district by providing them assistance of Rs 14 crore during the last about two and a half years.

He said that as many as 1,04,869 people were being provided social security pension in Mandi district and a budget provision of Rs 156 crore has been made during this year. He said that 31530 new pension cases have been sanctioned during the last about three years in the district.