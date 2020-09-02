Mandi: it’s being observed that financial crunch is major factor behind sloppy development work in the state. But in the state of Himachal Pradesh utilization of funds, lack of political will and ineffective bureaucracy seem other hindrance as head of the government has accepted that the various departments have about Rs 12,000 crore unspent money.

State CM Jai Ram Thakur, in a meeting at Mandi today, accepted that about Rs 12,000 crore unspent money was lying with various departments. He asked departments to identify the funds and utilized for undertaking developmental works.

He directed officers to ensure effective utilization of this money to ensure that pace of development does not suffer for want of funds.

CM Jai Ram Thakur asked officers to ensure time bound completion of projects to avoid price escalation. He asked departments to rethink and re-plan their developmental priorities as Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the economy and re-fix the goals for time bound completion of various developmental projects in the area.