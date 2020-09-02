Govt claims apps are Prejudicial to Sovereignty and Integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order

New Delhi: Amidst the Indo-China LAC standoff, the Union Government today blocked 118 more mobile applications, including popular gaming app PUBG. The move comes amid fresh incursion bid by the Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has blocked 118 mobile apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

Banned Apps includes PUBG, AppLock, Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games and Baidu.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has claimed of receiving complaints including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.

Earlier, Union Government had banned 59 Chinese Mobile applications and later blocked 47 Chinese apps, which were largely clones of the previously 59 apps banned in June.