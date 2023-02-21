Shimla: In order to boost tourism, the Indian Institute of Advance Studies (IIAS) has reduced the rates of tickets by 50 per cent for Indian tourists. The new rates will be effective from February 23 onwards.

As per the new rates, the ticket price for a guided tour for adults will be Rs 100 instead of Rs 200. Children between the age of five to 12, specially-abled persons and senior citizens above the age of 60 will now be charged Rs 50 instead of Rs 100. However, the ticket price for foreign tourists and the garden area will remain the same.

Director, IIAS, Professor Nageshwar Rao said that the ticket prices, that were hiked during the pandemic, has been reduced after reviewing the hiked rates.

“This will not only boost tourism but will also facilitate Indian tourists who want to know about the historical events and current research work related to the Institute,” said Rao.

The building was designed by British Indian architect Henry Irwin and was completed in 1888. Built-in Jacobethan style, Burmese teakwood and grey stones were used to design this building that gives it an exquisite look. From 1888 till 1946, the Viceroy of India used to reside here and the building was known as Viceregal Lodge.

After independence, the building was turned into a Summer Retreat for the President of India and was renamed ‘Rashtrapati Niwas’. In 1964, a research centre for higher studies was established in the building which started its functioning from October 20, 1965.

Apart from being a research institute, the building is also a major tourist attraction in Shimla attracting both Indian and foreign tourists.