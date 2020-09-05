Shimla: The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has initiated process of identifying and blocking card of ineligible card holders availing benefit of subsidized food items under the Centre and State Government schemes.

The Department has decided to conduct investigation from concerned SDM.

During the process of blocking ration cards, the department has been found that cards of several income tax payees/ government employees have made cards in the category of BPL, priority household and antyodaya families.

As per norms income tax payee and government employees are not eligible for availing benefit of subsidized food items.

So far cards of more than 140 income tax payee and government employees have been identified. And as the process of blocking of cards of ineligible cardholders is still in progress, thus such cases are likely to increase.

Government has already announced to take strict action against those people who are misusing the facilities provided to BPL and Antyodaya families despite not being eligible for entitlement.