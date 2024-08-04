Rampur – In the wake of the devastating cloudbursts that have caused widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed advanced life-detecting devices and sniffer dogs in an intensified search operation. The efforts are focused on locating missing individuals buried under debris in Samej, where the impact of the recent disaster has been severe.

On Saturday, NDRF teams utilized life-detecting devices designed to identify signs of life through seismic sensors. These devices are crucial for detecting vibrations that could indicate the presence of individuals trapped under rubble. Despite their deployment, no new leads were discovered from the devices. The technology will remain in use as long as the search operations continue.

In addition to the life-detecting devices, sniffer dogs have been brought in to enhance the search efforts. These highly trained animals are expected to improve the effectiveness of the search by detecting the scent of individuals buried under debris.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap stated that the search operation is ongoing, to uncover any remaining survivors or victims buried under the rubble. The use of these specialized tools underscores the commitment to utilizing every available resource in the recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, to support disaster relief efforts, the Rampur Treasury Office will remain open until midnight daily, ensuring that relief work is not hindered by administrative delays. This measure, ordered by Deputy Commissioner Kashyap, will be in effect until further notice.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and State Congress President Pratibha Singh visited Samej on Saturday to review the situation and meet with affected residents. Singh announced plans to bring in additional machinery to further aid the search and recovery operations.

In Kurpan Khad, where floods triggered by the same cloudbursts have left five people missing, about 120 personnel are engaged in search efforts. Despite their diligent work, no trace of the missing individuals has been found so far. The administration has made significant progress by installing suspension bridges and a footbridge to facilitate movement in the affected areas.

The cloudbursts have resulted in a total of 44 people being reported missing across Himachal Pradesh, with ongoing search operations conducted by a combined force of Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and home guard personnel. A rescue team of about 250 individuals is working tirelessly to locate and assist the missing persons.