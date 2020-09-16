Shimla: Coronavirus cases have crossed 10,000 mark in the state. State has tested 419 positive cases today, taking the tally to 10,335.

The highest eight deaths in one day were also reported in the state.

The highest number of 121 cases were reported in Mandi, followed by 87 in Solan, 60 in Sirmaur, 44 in Shimla, 36 in Kangra, 35 in Una, 16 in Bilaspur, 8 in Hamirpur, 7 in Kullu and 5 in Chamba.

Meanwhile, the State Government has thrown open the borders as now onwards no e-pass or registration would be required to enter the state.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. However, Govt hasn’t opened inter-state public transport service.