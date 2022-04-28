Kangra: Two brothers from Madhya Pradesh have been brutally murdered in Indora Sub Division, district Kangra.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar (18) and Vinod Kumar (21), sons of Dhani Ram and residents of Panna district, Madhya Pradesh. Both of them were working as migrant labourers in Kangra district.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday night when both of them were sleeping in their house and someone slit their throats with a sharp weapon.

On Thursday morning, their neighbours informed the police about the incident.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies. The forensic team also reached the spot to gather the evidences. Police also arrested Ghanshyam, who used to live with the brothers on the basis of suspicion.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.