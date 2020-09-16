Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has allowed to open bars in the state from 15 September, 2020 with the conditions that all the norms and Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) specified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs have to be followed properly.

As per the order, no liquor will be sold without social distancing and they will have to keep sanitizers.

The Union Ministry has said that provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer would be made at all entry points besides ensuring regular health checkups of all the staff to monitor the ILI symptoms.

Earlier, the state government had thrown open the borders. As per order now no e-pass or registration would be required to enter the state.