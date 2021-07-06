New Delhi: The pending exams of JEE-Mains will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and July 27 to August 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Tuesday.

The results of the two editions, which were postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, are likely to be announced in August.

“The third edition of JEE-Mains will be conducted from July 20-25 while the fourth edition will be held from July 27 to August 2. The exams will be conducted while following all Covid protocols keeping the safety of candidates in mind,” Nishank said.

Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for the safety and bright future of our students, National Testing Agency will be holding the JEE (Main)-2021 Examination. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @EduMinOfIn https://t.co/n06cT7pywk — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2021

JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges is being conducted four times a year from the current academic session to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores amidst the second wave of the pandemic in India.

Due to the rising cases of Covid-19, the last two phases of the JEE Exams were postponed.