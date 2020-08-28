Shimla: To ensure effective implementation of the National Education Policy, Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has emphasized the adoption of five ‘Es’ i.e. Effective, Efficient, Empower, Ease and Equity.

The Governor, in his address at a webinar on National Education Policy organized by Panjab University, Chandigarh today, said that National Education Policy is a concrete step towards realizing the resolve of self-reliant India. He said the policy has made provisions to address the drawbacks of the current education system, and policy will also help to prepare to meet the internal and global challenges of the changing India of the 21st century. Dattatraya said

“the 21st century was the century of knowledge and it was the century of the establishment of human values with a broad vision of humanity. In such a situation, the inclusion of excellence, quality, technology etc. in this education policy was certainly appreciated”

“I understand that it was necessary to bring education out of the tendency to compete without mapping Interest, Ability and Demand, which is done in this education policy and, it motivates our youth to have a creative, committed driven life” the Governor further added.