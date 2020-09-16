Prof Chaudhary for revamping course curricula

Palampur: Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Prof. H.K. Chaudhary has suggested for modernizing farm education to face the new challenges.

The Vice-Chancellor, while speaking at a webinar on New Education Policy 2020, said that a blended model of learning by integrating the digital medium of education with the existing system will enhance the proficiency of students.

“By establishing a forward-looking innovative mechanism for human resource development and promotion of entrepreneurship competitions for innovative young entrepreneurs, education in agriculture and allied sectors can be modernized”, opined Prof. Chaudhary.

The Vice-Chancellor suggested to establish stronger links among schools, colleges, universities and other places and further asked to revamp course curricula to make it compatible with multiple exit point systems so that students have the flexibility to leave the course with some credit.

Prof. Chaudhary suggested to introduce farm education in Schools. He also advised to to bridge the gap between education and employment and asked for international exposure of the students to widen their horizons.

Dr. Y.P. Thakur, Director of Extension Education, said that existing farm education has practical and skill components in it but the new education policy will certainly make it more innovative and skill-based.