Solan: Shoolini University and the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a nurturing, instructive and supportive environment for entrepreneurs during the critical stages of starting up a new business.

The FLO, which is the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), represents about 8,000 women entrepreneurs from across the country.

The MoU was signed by Shoolini University Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla and Meeta Mehra, chairperson, FICCI FLO, Amritsar, during a virtual ceremony.

The agreement seeks “to increase the chance that a start-up will succeed, and shorten the time, and reduce the cost of establishing and growing its business”.

FLO Amritsar will act as an enabler in bringing women entrepreneurs to the forefront and help more women take advantage of the facilities through its network. Initially, it will screen FLO members and incubates who are interested and help the incubator organise mentorship programmes. It would also participate in workshops and seminars to promote entrepreneurship and business acumen.

Shoolini University will facilitate advisers to all client companies holding regular as well as informal meetings with each client to address strategic and tactical needs. It would help start-ups with budgeting, tax, and reporting issues and will review intellectual property strategy.

The University shall provide pro bono legal assistance or reduced rates for Incubator clients. It shall also support in individual services like business address, mail service, Internet connection, and conference rooms and possibly a space to work out of the Incubation centre.