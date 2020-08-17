Shimla: Puzzling but not surprising, 24 percent of the sitting Rajya Sabha members have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis of their self-sworn affidavits by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

With three seats vacant and Kerala MP K.K. Ragesh’s affidavit being unavailable, the ADR report revealed that an analysis of 229 of the 233 Rajya Sabha seats that represent the States and Union Territories showed that 54 MPs had declared criminal cases.

In the upper house of the parliament 28 Rajya Sabha MPs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Even one Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra has declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302), while 4 Rajya Sabha MPs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

4 Rajya Sabha MPs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 4 MPs, One Rajya Sabha MP namely K.C. Venugopal (INC) from Rajasthan has declared case related to rape (IPC Section-376).