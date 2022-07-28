The programme aims to provide cutting-edge research on electric transportation, practical knowledge, and enhance employability in the EV industry

Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has introduced a two years Master’s programme in Electric Transportation.

The first batch of the course will start from August 2022. This is a joint programme between the School of Computing & Electrical Engineering (SCEE) and the School of Engineering (SE) at IIT Mandi.

Talking about the importance of this programme, Dr. Samar, Chairperson School of Computing and Electrical Engineering and Dr. Narsa Reddy Tummuru, IIT Mandi, said

“The M.Tech in Electric transportation has been designed in alignment with the objectives of the initiative taken by the Government of India to cater for the growing demand of skilled personnel in the electric vehicle industry for both the new and the existing entrepreneurs.”

The transportation system in India is on the path to electrification, future power systems need to optimize the use of convertible renewable energy sources. Electric vehicle charging raises additional electricity demand in India. This can be achieved in a practical and cost-effective manner with renewable energy, including solar and wind supplied to the grid.

These challenges have opened up new career opportunities in engineering and technology in India and worldwide.

The new course being launched at IIT Mandi is developed while keeping all these factors in consideration.