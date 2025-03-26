The State Government has entered into a strategic partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to enhance the quality of education in Himachal Pradesh. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar and UNESCO officials, including Director and Representative Tim Curtis and Chief of Education Program Specialist Joyce Poan. The agreement was finalized in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Under this collaboration, UNESCO will assist Himachal Pradesh in modernizing its education system, focusing on strengthening teaching methodologies, curricula, teacher training, and assessment systems. A key goal of the initiative is to equip students with 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication.

The partnership places a strong emphasis on ‘Greening Education’, integrating environmental awareness and sustainable development into school curricula. This step aims to prepare students to address climate change and other environmental challenges. Additionally, value-based education through sports will be promoted to ensure holistic development.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated the State Government’s commitment to transforming government schools into smart schools by expanding digital learning infrastructure and ensuring quality education, particularly in remote areas. He noted that various education reforms undertaken over the past two years have started yielding positive results.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur emphasized that the partnership with UNESCO underscores the State’s dedication to providing global-standard education. He highlighted that upgrading schools with modern technology and digital learning resources is crucial for preparing students for future challenges.

With UNESCO’s expertise and support, Himachal Pradesh aims to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready education system that meets international standards.