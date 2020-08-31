Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have condoled the demise of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee who passed away, today.

In his condolence message, the Governor said that Pranab Mukherjee will always be remembered for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to the Nation. His demise has left a huge void in the Indian politics.

Bandaru Dattatraya has expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved family members for this irreparable loss.

Chief Minister said that he was deeply anguished over the sad demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. He said that the country has lost a distinguished leader, with vast experience and who have served the nation with utmost devotion.

Jai Ram Thakur said that he will always be remembered for his distinguished public service. He prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.

Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, in his condolence, said that Mukherjee has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.

Former Himachal Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal also condoled the death of former President.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government has decided to observe seven days State mourning throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06. 09.2020.