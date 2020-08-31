Shimla: Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited has decided to fill up various 127 vacant posts in different cadres. The Corporation, in a Board of Director meeting today, approved to fill up the vacant posts through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and HP Staff Selection Board.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister for Rajinder Garg, presided over the 163rd meeting of Board of Directors of Corporation.

In view of the necessity to diversify the activities and to enhance the revenue of the Corporation, approval was given to float EOIs for empanelment of OEMs/Authorized dealers for supply of firefighting equipment/appliances and related accessories and disinfectant devices for sanitization and sterilization for a period of two years i.e. 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

The Board of Directors resolved that the Corporation should explore the possibility of diversification of its activities in different avenues.