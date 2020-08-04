Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today led the State in paying floral tributes to the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh and first Chief Minister of the State Dr. Y.S. Parmar on his 114th birth anniversary in a simple but impressive function organised at Peterhoff today.

Lauding the role of Dr. Parmar, CM Jai Ram Thakur said that Dr. Parmar had led the State through all odds to uphold its separate identity. He said

“the sound foundation laid by Dr. Parmar has ensured that Himachal Pradesh becomes a role model for other hilly States of the country.”

Chief Minister said that Dr. Parmar was a multi-faceted personality who had left indelible mark in the hearts of lakhs and lakhs people of the State because of his simplicity and down-to-earth nature.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was endeavouring to realize the dream of late Dr. Y.S. Parmar by making Himachal Pradesh, a developed, prosperous and role model State. He said that Dr. Parmar was a visionary leader who envisioned a State where every citizen had the opportunity to progress and prosper.

Jai Ram Thakur said that each and every Chief Minister of the State had made immense contributions towards development and progress of the State. He said that the present State Government was also striving hard to realize the dream of Dr. Parmar of a strong, vibrant and self-reliant Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Dr. Parmar at Vidhan Sabha Complex where he was joined by Speaker and Deputy Speaker Vidhan Sabha, leader of opposition, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, Former MLAs etc.