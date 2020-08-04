Small Check to check the soil erosion: Pathania

Shimla: Newly appointed Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania preparing to develop model to harness the potential of eco-tourism in the state.

Pathania, during his maiden visit of the headquarters of Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, Shimla, said that Himachal Pradesh had a lot of potential for eco-tourism and needed to be tapped in eco-friendly manner. He said pollution free atmosphere would be provided to the tourists where tents and other eco-friendly activities like use of solar i.e. green energy would be used.

The Minister emphasized that the catchment area treatment activities should be done in such a manner that rain water could be retained for a longer time to increase the productivity of the land. Small water check dams will be constructed in different schemes to check the soil erosion, which is one of the major reasons for the degradation of the forests.

Forest Minister said the farmers and local community will be encouraged in these activities which would also provide opportunities of employment. He added that necessary changes will be made in the policy for providing weapons to the field functionary of the forest department.

Pathania emphasized that control rooms be established both at headquarter and field level to monitor various activities of the department. He appreciated the works done by the wild life wing in controlling the population of monkeys by massive sterilization efforts at different centers.

PCCF, Head of Forest Force Ajay Kumar gave a presentation regarding activities and schemes being implemented by the department. PCCF, Wild Life Dr. Savita also gave the presentation about wild life wing of the department.