Baddi – In a cascading effect, the ongoing farmers’ movement in India has sent shockwaves through various industries, severely impacting the transportation of goods and raw materials. The situation has become especially critical for the steel sector, as Delhi, a crucial hub for scrap materials, remains paralyzed due to the ongoing protests.

For the past five days, the farmers’ agitation has led to the closure of Delhi, disrupting the usual flow of raw materials and finished goods. Steel industries, heavily reliant on scrap from the capital, are now forced to shut down operations during peak hours. This has resulted in a stagnation of goods within the state, causing significant losses for the affected industries.

The epicenter of the disruption is the Shambhu Barrier, where farmers have blocked key entry points to Delhi in both Punjab and Haryana. The repercussions are felt far beyond these states, affecting major industrial areas such as BBN in Himachal Pradesh.

Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, a significant industrial region in Himachal Pradesh, is witnessing a near standstill in the truck movement for the past three days. The supply chain crunch is intensifying, with trucks stranded in Haryana and the movement of goods, both raw and finished, severely hampered. The blockade has paralyzed the transportation network, leaving hundreds of trucks destined for Delhi stranded, adding to the concerns of truck operators and entrepreneurs.

Nalagarh Truck Operator Union, one of the largest truck unions in Asia, is grappling with the fallout. More than 250 trucks that depart daily for Delhi from this union are stuck since February 13th, exacerbating the challenges faced by truck operators and entrepreneurs alike.

The impact is not confined to a specific region; it extends to various states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Kolkata, as over a thousand trucks remain stranded, loaded with finished goods worth crores of rupees. This has created a dire situation for truck owners and transporters.

The farmers’ movement, initially focused on agricultural reforms, is now revealing its broader implications, causing a domino effect across industries. As the standoff continues, the disruptions in the supply chain pose a serious threat to the stability and economic health of various sectors, raising concerns among stakeholders and industry players nationwide. The need for a swift resolution to the current impasse is becoming increasingly urgent to prevent further economic repercussions.