Shimla: The state election Commission has deputed counting observers in view of the Bye-Elections of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies.

Chief Electoral Officer C. Paulrasu informed that 11 counting observers have been deployed for the Bye-Election of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. In addition, three counting observers have been deployed for the Bye-Elections of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies.

The general observers deployed in these three Assembly constituencies have also been given the responsibility of counting observers.

As many as 125 counting tables and 19 tables of Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer would be set up in various counting centers in Mandi Parliamentary constituency. While, for the counting of votes of Fatehpur Assembly Constituency, 10 counting tables and two tables of Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer would be set up. 10 counting tables and two tables of Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer would be installed in the counting centers of Arki Assembly constituency and 7 counting tables and two tables of Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer will be set up for the counting of votes of Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency.

Paulrasu said that necessary guidelines have been issued to all the concerned District Election Officers and Assistant Returning Officers to complete all the arrangements in a time bound manner for the smooth conduct of the counting work.