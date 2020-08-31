Govt announces 7-Day mourning

Former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passed away in an army hospital in Delhi, after suffering septic shock from a lung infection while recovering from brain surgery.

He was previously diagnosed with COVID-19.

The news of his demise was shared by his son, Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked everyone for their prayers.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

President of India Ram Nath Kovid condoled the death of former President. In his message President said that death of Pranab Mukherjee is a demise is passing of an era. He said “A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens.”

The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu has expressed profound grief on the passing away of former President. In a message, he said “Mukherjee was a statesman and an illustrious son of India who brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him. In his death, India has lost one of the outstanding leaders, Naidu added.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. The Prime Minister said, “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his condolence message, said, “He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country.”

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government has decided to observe seven days State mourning throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06. 09.2020.

Pranab Mukherjee had served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017. In a political career spanning five decades, Mukherjee was a senior leader in the Indian National Congress and occupied several ministerial portfolios in the Government of India. Prior to his election as President, Mukherjee was Union Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012. He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2019.