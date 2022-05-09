Shimla: The state government has decided to provide free transport facilities in HRTC buses for candidates appearing in the Police Constables recruitment written test.

Candidates would only have to show theirs admit card issued for appearing in the test.

Due to a paper leak scam, a previous written test was cancelled by the government.

The new date of the written test has not been announced yet. However, it’s likely to be held later this month.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has cancelled the written test in order to ensure free and fair examinations.

To expedite the probe, the state government had constituted the Special Investigation Team and so far, seven accused have been nabbed by the police. Meanwhile, the main accused is yet to arrest the main culprits.