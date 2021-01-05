Shimla: Following the in COVID-19 situation in the state, Cabinet on Tuesday lifted the night curfew imposed in four districts of the State viz. Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu.

The state Cabinet also restored the usual six-day week schedule in government offices in the State.

Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet also allowed coaching classes in the State to start classes with 50 percent capacity. The State Education Department would issue SOP in this regard.

On the request of the State Election Commission, the State Cabinet relaxed the condition of allowing not more than 50 persons in an indoor meeting, so that the Commission could undertake its election related training programme effectively.

It also gave approval to start Single Window Empanelment for registration of private hospitals for effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Him Care Yojana and Government Medical Reimbursement Scheme in the State.