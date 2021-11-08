Sangla/Reckong Peo: Scientist of CSK H.P Agriculture University has advised farmers of Sangla valley of Kinnaur district to grow Kala Zeera and Saffron.

Prof H.K Chaudhary, VC of Palampur Agriculture university, while interacting with farmers of the Sangla valley at its Regional Research Station, suggested growing Kala Zeera as an intercrop in apple orchards and saffron as a sole crop.

Prof. Chaudhary assured to provide farmers improved plant material, technical guidance and training to grow these crops.

He also assured farmers to provide technical support for growing exotic vegetables like broccoli, lettuce, red cabbage, off-season vegetables, improved fodder like fescue grass, red clover and improving animal production with quality breeds and feed.

Prof. Chaudhary said the crops of this tribal region like Rajmah have unique qualities like taste, aroma, digestibility etc and farmers must conserve, propagate and popularise such crops of this beautiful valley.

He also directed scientists to develop a calendar on the apple spray schedule and make it available to the growers.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor inspected the station and directed scientists to introduce the inter-cropping of Kala Zira in the apple orchard at the station.