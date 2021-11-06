Palampur: CSK H.P. Agriculture University and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to train one thousand farmers of Himachal Pradesh.

As per the pact, 40 groups of 25 farmers each will be trained by the Palampur Agriculture University at the Directorate of Extension Education and the University Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Dr Madhumeet Singh, Director of Extension Education, informed that 1,000 farmers would be trained under the areas of agriculture, floriculture, vegetable cultivation, mushroom production, bee-keeping, medicinal and aromatic plants, nursery production, dairy farming, poly-house cultivation, plant protection, organic agriculture, start-up agri-entrepreneurship and environment impact assessment.

Trainee farmers would also get the stipend of Rs. 1400.

SJVN foundation would provide a sum of Rs 78.13 lakh for training.

Prof H.K Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor hoped that the skill development programmes would enable farmers to learn integrated agriculture and would help them to generate a new source of income.

The Agriculture University and SJVN Foundation had been joining hands since 2016 and till now more than 3000 farmers have been trained on various aspects related to agriculture.