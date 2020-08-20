Indore creates record by winning title of Cleanest City fourth time in a row

Shimla city has improved in Swachh Survekshan 2020 ranking. In a small city category, Shimla has ranked at 65 place. Shimla score 3695.03, while Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh scored 5428.31 and ranked cleanest city in SS2020 National Ranking (Cities 1 – 10 Lakh), and Mysore scored 5298.61 and New Delhi (NDMC) 5193.27 adjusted 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Satisfied with the ranking, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the Shimla city has achieved better ranking than Swachhta Sarvekshan- 2019 award. Suresh Bhardwaj said

“out of 382 cities Shimla City has got 65th rank, which was 128th in previous year”

Bhardwaj said that 48 other cities of Himachal Pradesh have also succeeded in achieving good rank in the ranking of urban local bodies with population upto 25 thousand.

Indore has once again ranked cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan award 2020. City has adjusted cleanest city of India for the fourth time in row.

Highlights of Swachh Survekshan 2020