Shimla: To make farmers aware of agriculture related information and new technologies, Agricultural University Palampur has decided to start a community radio station.

The Radio Station will be set up at Sundernagar in Mandi district, disclosed Dr. H.K. Chaudhary, Vice Chancellor of the University.

To benefit farmers, the agri varsity has also restarted the training programs for the farmers. These programs have been started after a gap of almost ten months.

Last year, due to the announcement of lockdown in the last week of March, ongoing trainings were abruptly closed. Now, with the improvement in the pandemic situation and guidelines of the government, the University resumed trainings following all SoPs.

Prof Chaudhary said that the University will also start organizing all farm related activities among farmers in their villages and farms.

The university has started off-line classes from February 1st. He said that work on a new project related to snow trout found in Lahul-Spiti was going on to increase the production. Apart from this, a lab was being set up in Palampur for Gaddi Sheep.