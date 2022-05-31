Palampur: To encourage quality research, Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University has decided to award Gold, Silver and Bronze medals to PhD scholars for publishing quality research papers in high impact journals.

Prof.H.K.Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, agriculture university hoped that the awards would encourage fellow researchers to work hard on their research work.

Earlier, in a very first and unique goodwill gesture, the Vice-Chancellor invited all PhD students for breakfast and held a marathon interaction meeting with them. He sought their innovative ideas so that the University may help them to pursue ahead of the time research in their respective departments.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the young scholars have enormous potential and energy for innovative ideas and research for the country’s welfare and humanity.

“You need to walk on un-trodden paths leading to altogether new results”, advised Prof Chaudhary.

The Vice-Chancellor asked scholars to utilize this prime time of their life for thinking out of the box and do much more than the approved research topics. And also asked them to take the best benefits from the high-quality labs and infrastructure of the University.

Prof Chaudhary also re-assured them to provide all requisite facilities and support to PhD scholars to pursue cutting-edge world-class research.

158 PhD scholars of the University took part in the interactive programme and expressed their views in detail. PhD scholars suggested initiating student exchange programs with top research institutes.