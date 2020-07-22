After delaying for over a month and ending all political speculation, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has appointed sitting Shimla Lok Sabha member Suresh Kashyap its new state president.

National President JP Nadda today made announcement of Kashyap. The post of state president was fallen vacant after the resignation of Dr Rajiv Bindal. Bindal had resigned after following his name was dragged in a corruption probe in Health department.

Kashyap had started his political career from panchayat level and elected as Member, BDC, Pachhad in 2005-2010. He joined BJP in 2006 and appointed district president of BJP SC Morcha, 2006-2009 and State General Secretary BJP SC Morcha, Himachal Pradesh, 2009-2012. He was elected Pachhad Assembly constituency twice in 2012 and 2017 by defeating Congress veteran and seven-time legislature Gangu Ram Musafir.

He was member, Welfare Committee, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2013-2017 and 2018-2019; Member, Privilege Committee, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2013-2017.

Himachal Chief Minister jai Ram Thakur congratulated Suresh Kashyap for the appointment. CM has twitted that under his leadership party will rise to new height.

Hamirpur MP and Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur has also congratulated Suresh kashyap for the responsibility.

Name of Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar and political adviser to Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal were doing the round. Surprising everyone one of a party national leader even congratulate Indu Goswami for her appointment and posted on social media made wave, however later was removed. Reports of Rajiv Bindal returning as state party president also made round in the political circle.