Reckong-Peo: Making mark on National political scenario, a young fellow from remote Kinnaur district of the state Nigam Bhandari has been given responsibility of National Secretary in Indian Youth Congress.

Youth Congress is a wing of Indian National Congress. Nigam is given responsibility of J&K Youth Congress.

Speaking to the TNH, Nigam stated that he would work toward creation of a nation where equal opportunity is provided to everyone irrespective of their cast, color, gender and creed.

Nigam Bhandari hails from Pangi village of Kalpa in district Kinnaur of the state. He is active party worker from past 12 years. He was elected campus president of H.P University in 2009 and NSUI State General Secretary in 2010.

In 2011, Bhandari was elevated to the post of National Secretary of all India NSUI and was made in-charge of Maharastra, Mumbai, Orissa, Daman & Diu, Dadar Nagar Haveli and Andaman & Nicobar. He worked as Indian Youth congress coordinator for almost 2 years before being assigned the post of Indian Youth Congress Secretary. Nigam coordinated in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. He was also assigned the task of AICC observer in MP Vidhan Sabha elections.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigam, along with his team, actively participated in public service and distributed around 150 PPE kits and 20 thermal scanners to Kinnaur District Hospital and other public health centres. His team also initiated in sanitizing all public places and govt offices in the whole Kinnaur district twice during this pandemic, which was lauded by many. Also, Nigam led youth Congress team distributed N95 masks to Corona warriors.