Nahan – Calling the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh a symbol of double standards and false promises, BJP state president Dr. Rajeev Bindal on Thursday said the ruling party has failed to deliver even its most publicised guarantees, while continuing to mislead people through repeated claims.

Addressing a press conference in Nahan, Dr. Bindal said the Congress government is built on lies and deception. He alleged that false narratives are being spread daily, not only within Himachal Pradesh but also at national-level rallies, including in Delhi, to create an impression that the government has fulfilled its guarantees.

Referring to a recent government-funded event in Mandi, Dr. Bindal said the Chief Minister claimed that seven out of ten guarantees had been completed, including the promise of providing ₹1500 per month to women. Questioning this claim, he asked why women in the Sirmaur district have not received this amount till date if the guarantee has actually been implemented.

Dr. Bindal said the Congress had promised ₹1500 per month to 28 lakh women from the very first cabinet meeting. “Till today, not a single rupee has reached their accounts,” he said, adding that this clearly exposes the gap between the government’s announcements and ground reality.

Targeting the Congress on its promises to farmers, Dr. Bindal said party leaders are falsely claiming across the country that the milk procurement guarantee has been fulfilled in Himachal Pradesh. He asserted that even after three years, the government has not purchased a single litre of milk at ₹100 per litre, as promised. He said slogans written on walls across the state now stand as proof of these unfulfilled assurances.

Dr. Bindal said the people of Himachal Pradesh have now understood the reality of the Congress government. He described it as directionless, leaderless and visionless, and said its focus is limited to publicity rather than governance.

He also accused the Congress party of adopting appeasement politics and standing with illegal infiltrators. Dr. Bindal said the party’s opposition to the Special SIR reflects its priorities and shows that national interest is being compromised.