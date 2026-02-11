Alleging rising debt, widening fiscal deficit and “blame politics,” the BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, accusing it of holding the Centre responsible to hide its own financial failures.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, BJP State Co-Incharge Sanjay Tandon said the state government was making baseless allegations against the Central Government instead of addressing its mounting debt and revenue crisis. He stated that the phase-out of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) was part of a structured process recommended by successive Finance Commissions and not a sudden decision. According to him, the state was aware of the timeline but failed to strengthen alternative revenue sources or rationalise expenditure.

Tandon drew a comparison between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, stating that both are hill states facing similar geographical challenges and relying heavily on tourism. However, he claimed Uttarakhand has performed better in revenue generation, investment attraction and fiscal discipline, while Himachal’s revenue deficit and debt ratio have risen sharply. Citing public financial estimates, he said the state’s debt ratio has crossed 40 per cent, calling it a serious warning sign.

He alleged that instead of controlling spending, the state government appointed a large number of advisors, Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) and political appointees, adding to revenue expenditure through salaries, vehicles and official facilities. He said advisors in several departments are drawing monthly salaries and enjoying perks worth lakhs of rupees, further burdening the exchequer.

Tandon also stated that most centrally sponsored schemes in sectors such as education, health, rural development, roads, water and agriculture operate on a 90:10 funding pattern. He claimed that while earlier governments effectively utilised these schemes, the present regime has lagged in project preparation and implementation.

Speaking on the Union Budget 2026, Tandon described it as visionary and transformative, aimed at laying a strong foundation for a developed India by 2047. He said India’s economy has grown significantly in recent years, gross NPAs have declined to below 2 per cent, and capital expenditure of around ₹12 lakh crore has been proposed to boost infrastructure and growth.

He said that while the Centre is focusing on fiscal discipline and development, the Himachal government is engaged in mismanagement and shifting blame. He asserted that the public understands the situation and will respond at the appropriate time.